Statistics show the hospital’s accidents and emergency department

overburdened given the steep rise in number of patients each year

Around 1.230 million patients visited the OPD of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre last year in comparison with 810,815, the number recorded 16 years ago in the year 2000, The News learnt on Monday.

Statistics released by the JPMC show that in the year 2016, almost 100,000 more patients visited the OPD there in comparison with 1.119 million in 2015.

Last year’s statistics also showed that the number of patients brought to the accidents and emergency department of the hospital has increased four times since the year 2000. In 2016, around 423,560 patients were brought there.

The number of accidents and emergency department patients in 2000 was 130,740. It almost doubled in 2011 and reached 256,527 and then hit 301,932 in 2012.

“The number of accidents and emergency patients now has almost reached the maximum of the department’s capacity,” JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali told The News.

There were 28,141 surgical procedures or elective surgeries performed at the JPMC last year, a number consistent with the figures since 2013.

There has been no major increase in surgeries at the JPMC since 2000 as 26,178 surgeries were performed there that year. These consistent figures of surgeries there show that there has been no increase in the hospital’s operation theaters, surgeons, aestheticians, and technicians in the last 16 years.

In other JPMC departments, intensive care units and special wards, the number of patients admitted has remained steady since 2013. In 2013, 61,530 patients were admitted to various wards of the hospital while in 2016, the number stood at 60,111.

This figure however had doubled since 2000 as 31,100 patients were admitted to JPMC departments, ICUs and special wards.

The number of deliveries, both normal and cesareans, dropped to 13,757 at the JPMC in the year 2016 in comparison with previous years. In 2012, 15,689 babies were born at the hospital.

“The drop in deliveries is probably because of the increase in the use of contraceptives and awareness,” the JPMC executive director said. She added that more research needed to be carried out on the population growth in the country after observing the hospital’s gynecology department statistics.

Overburdened

The JPMC statistics show that tertiary-care hospitals in Karachi are heavily overburdened and cannot take in more patients or their entire system will collapse.

“We need more primary healthcare centers at the town and district levels in Karachi and the rest of Sindh so that patients with minor illnesses are treated closer to their homes,” said Dr Jamali

“Patients from entire Karachi, its outskirts, and various districts of Sindh and even from Balochistan are brought the JPMC,” she added.

Dr Jamali said there was also the need for focusing on the prevention of diseases.

She added that mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, and newly-diagnosed Chikungunya and water-borne diseases including diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and dysentery could be prevented by improving sanitation conditions and drinking clean water.

0



0







Patients at JPMC’s OPD doubled last year was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176310-Patients-at-JPMCs-OPD-doubled-last-year/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Patients at JPMC’s OPD doubled last year" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176310-Patients-at-JPMCs-OPD-doubled-last-year.