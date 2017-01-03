Amjadullah Khan, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader associated with the party’s London chapter, on Monday approached the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts with a plea seeking ‘B-Class’ facilities in jail.

Khan, who remains under detention for cases pertaining to inciting people to anti-state activities and also extortion charges, requested the judge to order the prison authorities to provide him ‘B-Class’ facilities in jail at the earliest.

While issuing notices to the prosecutor general, the judge put off the matter till Tuesday (today).

Azizabad police had booked MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Dr Farooq Sattar, Professor Hasan Zafar Arif, Amjadullah Khan and others for inciting party workers to act against the state and also for demanding protection money from businessmen.

According to an FIR, the party leaders provoked their workers against the former DG Rangers Sindh and other officers of law enforcement agencies who were leading the Karachi operation.

Qamar Mansoor, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izhar Ahmed, Sathi Ishaq, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Shahid Pasha and other leaders were also nominated as absconders in the FIR.

Judicial remand

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Monday ordered to send two suspected killers Adnan Burger and Wajid to the central prison on judicial remand. The two are alleged to have killed a man, Tofeeq Hoti, in 2014.

Earlier, the case investigation officer told the judge that the two were identified by an eyewitness as the suspected killers of Tofeeq Hoti. The IO further said that illegal weapons used in Hoti's murder were also recovered on the pointation of the two accused.

The court then directed to send the two men to the central prison on judicial remand.

The two men had earlier been working as activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had later joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). One of their companion and an MQM activist Faisal alias Mama, an MQM activist, is already under detention. He has also been identified as a suspected killer of Tofeeq Hoti.

