Following the alleged suicide by an accomplished female student of the Sindh University, Jamshoro, provincial police chief, AD Khowaja, as well as the varsity administration on Monday set up committees to probe the incident.

Twenty-two-year-old final-year student of the varsity, Naila Rind’s, body was found hanging from her hostel room’s ceiling fan. She was said to be among the varsity’s high achieving students. Taking notice of media reports, the IGP directed DIG Hyderabad to ascertain the facts of the incident at the earliest.

SSP Jamshoro, Tahir Mughal, was asked to take the university administration into confidence and collect all evidence from the crime scene.

Khwaja directed the police official to carry out proper investigation and ensure that justice was served to Naila’s family. SHO Jamshoro claimed the police team had started looking into every aspect of the case by taking Naila’s cell phone into custody.

“We are also collecting information from her close friends,” he said. The VC of the varsity was also reported to have constituted a five-member committee to look into the position-holder’s ‘suicide’. The committee formed by the Sindh University’s VC comprised university officials, they were directed to look into the incident from all angles and submit a report within five days.

