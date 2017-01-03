Police on Monday claimed to have arrested six militants affiliated with the banned outfit, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, in raids conducted in the city’s District West.

District West SSP Nasir Aftab told The News that a raid was carried out in the SITE-A police limits on a tip off regarding presence of terrorists. He said that following a shootout, three suspects were arrested and taken in for interrogation.

A search of the hideout led to the recovery of a sizable quantity of prepared bombs, explosive material, detonators, cords and other materials.

The SSP identified the suspects as Samoon Khan, Noor Khan and Shahid Khan, and said they belong to the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Acting on information garnered from these three men, two more raids were conducted and three more suspects were arrested with weapons and explosives.

As per SSP Aftab, the arrested men disclosed during questioning that their network was largely active in Sohrab Goth, Manghopir, Landhi and other areas.

He said they had confessed to receiving instructions to gather information about daily travel and movement of some officials of the police, Counter-Terrorism Department and other intelligence agencies.

The SSP said the suspects claimed to have completed necessary preparatory work for carrying out attacks, and that their initial targets were two SSPs of the provincial police force.

Rangers raids

The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh arrested 14 alleged criminals, including a gang of kidnappers and murderers.

A Rangers spokesman said the paramilitary force busted a gang of kidnappers consisting of three members, who were also involved in murders.

He said two separate raids were conducted in Malir and Thatta and paramilitary soldiers arrested three accused – Asghar, Asif and Abbas Ali – and shifted them to their headquarters for interrogation.

During questioning it was found that the accused had kidnapped, Faryad, a resident of Malir, and demanded Rs1.5 million for his safe release. When the family could not arrange the money, the accused slaughtered Faryaad and threw his body in the Malir River.

The accused were later handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

In separate raids in Landhi, Gadap and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, six criminals were arrested by Rangers personnel. Illegal weapons and ammunition were found on them.

The Rangers also conducted targeted raids in Landhi, Korangi, Baldia and Gulshan-e-Iqbal in which four criminals were arrested with illegal weapons and ammunition.

0



0







Police arrest six terror suspects, Rangers round up 14 criminals was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176304-Police-arrest-six-terror-suspects-Rangers-round-up-14-criminals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police arrest six terror suspects, Rangers round up 14 criminals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176304-Police-arrest-six-terror-suspects-Rangers-round-up-14-criminals.