Karachi Mayor Wasem Akhtar visited the construction site at Sharea Faisal on Monday in order to inspect its widening and urged the workers to complete it by its completion date set in March this year.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Badar Jameel and DG Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Akhtar said that the widening would be completed in two phases in which the first one, will cater to the road from Malir 15 to Quaidabad while the second one would widen the road from Airport to Malir 15, making the first one available for traffic by February. Bearing a cost of Rs785.217m, the project is providing for the road length of 4.9km and would also have LED lights installed after every 40metre with greenbelt on each sides of the road. The mayor also said that this project would create ease for the citizens.

