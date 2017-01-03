Public gathering to be held in Hyderabad on January 27,

followed by Sukkur and Nawabshah

Following an impressive show of strength in the city, this past week, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Monday, announced to organise similar public rallies in other cities of the province.

The first in the series of rallies, following Karachi’s, was announced to be held in Hyderabad, on January 27, while Sukkur and Nawabshah were to follow.

The decision to hold the rally was taken at a meeting of the party’s coordination committee, and announced by information in-charge Amin-ul-Haq.

After holding the massive public rally at Nishter Park, Haq said the MQM-P had decided to also show its strength in Hyderabad now.

Referring to a considerably large number of people who attended the Nishter Park rally, Haq said the number of people in attendance proved that they were confident of the party, and had endorsed the MQM-P’s decision of separating itself with the party’s founder, Altaf Hussain.

“The response of the people corroborated our decision of August 23, and a step towards 2018 general elections.”

The senior party official said 2018 would prove MQM-P’s popularity, and the party would surely win all its traditional seats in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The information in-charge was hopeful of people attending the Hyderabad rally with the same vigour and enthusiasm, as they did in Karachi.

MQM leaders were confident of earning public support, and hoped they would entrust the party with the same mandate they had in the past, he further claimed.

He said the MQM would observe 2017 as the year of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and 2018 as the year of election where MQM-P would win all its time-honoured assembly seats.

