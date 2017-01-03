The Sindh government decided on Monday to approach the Centre for mobilising special teams of the National Database and Registration Authority in the rural areas of the province to issue CNICs for the forthcoming housing census.

This decision was made at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister was informed that there was a condition that the CNIC had to be presented to count households and the heads of the family.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the federal government and request it to mobilise special Nadra teams to issue CNICs to the residents of rural areas who had not obtained their cards so far.

He said there must be a 100 percent Nadra coverage in terms of issuing CNICs to the people of the province.

The provincial census commissioner informed the chief minister that a complete plan had been worked out to start the first phase of house listing from March 15 to March 17.

The census enumeration for the first block would last 10 days from March 18 to March 27.

The enumeration of homeless population for the first block would be held for a day only on March 28.

The first phase, which includes the retrieval of census documents for the first block and issuance of material for the second block, house listing operation for the second block, census enumeration for the second block, enumeration of the homeless population, and the retrieval of the census documents for the second, Block would be completed by April 15. The second phase would start with same features from April 25 and last till May 26.

