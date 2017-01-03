A cargo transport driver was killed in a gun attack near the main Super Highway on Monday.

The victim, Bakht Zaada, was shot dead by assailants near Five Star CNG station, main Super Highway, in the SITE Super Highway police limits.

Police said the victim was transporting fruits to the main market when the attackers intercepted his vehicle in an attempt to loot the goods.

Bakht, according to police officials, tried to speed away and the suspects opened fire at him.

As the killers fled, the victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he expired during treatment. A case was reported and investigations were underway.

Robber killed

The District East police claimed to have gunned down an alleged dacoit and arrested two of his partners.

Officials said that in an encounter between Soldier Bazaar police and street criminals near Juman Shah Mazar Garden on Sunday, two suspects in injured condition escaped on a bike.

One of them died and the other injured accused reached Civil Hospital with his relatives and was arrested there. Two stolen mobile phones and an unlicensed pistol were seized. The arrested accused, as per officials, disclosed his name as Ansar and his partner’s name as Kashif Hussain, both residents of Lyari. Further investigations were underway.

