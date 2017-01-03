Five convicts, who were handed down the death penalty by a military court in the Safoora Goth bus killing case, challenged their conviction in the Sindh High Court on Monday.

Saad Aziz, Tahir Hussain Minhas, Mohammad Azhar Ishrat, Hafiz Nasir Ahmed, and Asadur Rehman were sentenced to death by a military court for killing 45 members of the Ismaili community and injuring several others on May 12, 2015.

The military court however did not prosecute three alleged facilitators Naeem Sajid, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and Hussain Omar Siddiqui as the requisite nexus of their offences based on religion or sect was not established to bring them with pale of the Pakistan Army Act.

The petitioners counsel, Hashmat Habib, submitted that his clients were tried before a military court set up at the Malir Cantonment under the Army Act as part of the National Action plan.

He submitted that the petitioners were kept at the Karachi central prison, where they were provided with the appeal format to file it

before the registrar of the Court of Appeals and the judge advocate-general of the Army General Headquarters.

The counsel submitted that the appellants were informed that their appeals had been rejected on July 25, 2016. They moved their appeals in the Lahore High Court, which on October 3, 2016 were turned down on the matter of maintainability as the offence was committed and trial was conducted within the jurisdiction of the Sindh High Court.

He argued that the judgement passed by the military court was not maintainable in the eyes of law, as the petitioners could have not been in custody of the military authorities and tried under the Pakistan Army (Amendment Act (Act-II of 2015) or the Protection of Pakistan Act, 2014, which now stood expired, as the petitioners did not belong to any terrorist organisation, terrorist group using the name of religion, sect or raised arms or wage a war against Pakistan as decided by the joint investigation team.

He contended that the petitioners were illegally tried and that too in the absence of a counsel in violation the Article 10-A of the Constitution, as they were also kept incommunicado during their trial and investigation. Thus their conviction is liable to the set aside, he added.

The lawyer claimed that the petitioners’ right to fair trial under the Article 10-A had also been violated. He added that the Supreme Court had also held in one case that an accused could be denied meeting with the family under the Note-7 appended to the Section 73 of the Pakistan Army Act.

The advocate said the apex court had remanded back the petitions of many convicts, who had challenged their conviction and sentences by the military courts, to the relevant high courts on the same questions.

He pleaded to the court to call the records and proceedings of the military court trial for its perusal, set aside the petitioners sentences and acquit them of the charges.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput issued notices to the defence and interior ministries, the provincial advocate-general and prosecutor-general to file their comments by January 16.

