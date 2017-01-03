Better than the people?

Under the surface of the big stories, away from the spotlight of the talk shows and the newspapers, a big country of 200 million people is run through an accumulation of little decisions. Some of those decisions can add up in a hurry, others take a long time to gestate – but the sum total of those decisions has a greater bearing on the economy, society, polity, and state that we live in than most of the events and personalities that constitute ‘breaking news’.

No single demographic in Pakistan understands the power of the little decisions better than the artists formerly known as the District Management Group (DMG) and now proudly called the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). Once combined with competent and capable individuals who have the capacity to work 20 hours a day, and deliver magnificent things, the power of the DMG/PAS approaches infinity. This is why so many of the best qualified young entrants to the civil service choose to be part of this group, and why sustaining and deepening its power, is so germane to the most elite of our elite civil service groups.

The concept of ‘Punjab speed’ or ‘Shahbaz Sharif speed’ is not new. And it is not unique to chief minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. For centuries, rulers have required individuals that are capable of executing policy, swiftly, cleanly and with as little noise as possible. Moreover rulers have required individuals that execute policy and know their place: that is, away from the spotlight, where the credit is accumulated by the ruling principal.

The reason Shahbaz Sharif is consistently singled out for praise is not because he invented the notion of swift, relatively scandal-free, and effective delivery of public infrastructure or schemes, but because he actually extracted such delivery out of an otherwise broken and dysfunctional public sector. The Lahore Metrobus is a good case in point. It is not a trivial matter for the Lahore Metrobus to have been built in less than 11 months. Originally, the Turkish engineers that had presented the concept to the chief minister had laughed at the idea of the Lahore Metrobus being built in less than three years.

To understand how the DMG/PAS have developed total and complete indispensability in Raiwind, Model Town and the Prime Minister’s Office, we have to understand the remarkable work rate and delivery that some members of the DMG/PAS have been engaged in. Once the road and transport infrastructure built in the Punjab between October 2011 and February 2013 (Metrobus included) was delivered, the people responsible for delivery got to reap the benefits.

As politicians, the PML-N leadership was handed the keys to the republic by voters in 2013. As bureaucrats, DMG/PAS officers were handed those same keys, by the politicians. What did Brothers Nawaz and Shahbaz want? More of the same.

In the Sharifs’ calculations, the compound interest on their investment in elite talent within the elite ranks of the civil service is roughly equal to victory in the 2018 general election. In 2017, however, the Sharifs may learn that the damage being done to the edifice of the republic, as they hand the keys of the republic to the DMG/PAS, may be much worse than it seems. Let’s explore the evidence.

In December, the Cabinet Division was relieved of the burden of administering control over several regulatory bodies. Magically, this was concurrent to putting the regulators under the administrative control of the ministries they are to regulate.

The day after this notification surfaced, we learnt of a major reshuffle in top jobs at a number of federal ministries – as many as 11 federal secretaries were changed. In some of the most important changes, people with full time jobs administering a ministry were given an additional charge to run entire organisations – in addition to their ministries.

Then, on New Year’s Weekend, we learnt that a long-discussed reinstatement of the “Deputy Commissioner” (DC) was finally law, through an ordinance enacted by the governor of Punjab (apparently, legislation by ordinance is preferable to the opinions of 371 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly, 312 of whom happen to be loyal and silent devotees of Raiwind Sharif).

Finally, on New Year’s Day, the royal epilogue: a notification from the secretary of Punjab’s Local Government Department decreeing that the executive power of the newly notified District Health Authorities and District Education Authorities will be vested in those very newly anointed DCs.

Four little decisions. What do they all add up to? The thinking these decisions reveal, respectively, is as follows: regulators are obstacles to speedy and cheap electricity, bureaucrats are capable of being executives and administrators simultaneously, elected local governments need the steadying hand (and control) of selected bureaucrats (DCs and ACs) and, finally, that bureaucrats (DCs) are capable of running education and health in the districts.

The underlying message here is clear: the people of Pakistan are too stupid to be trusted to elect reasonable local government leaders. The legislation for local government passed in 2013 is too ‘democratic’ to be allowed to determine the shape of local governments. We need a guarantor for delivery at the local level, and this can only be a bureaucrat (even if it is one from the provincial management service). Since people are too stupid to elect reasonable local councillors, mayors and chairpersons, they are also too stupid to elect reasonable MPAs. Which means we need to legislate via ordinance – the thing that Ayub, Zia and Musharraf did – and the thing that we condemn to burnish our credentials as democrats.

Do the Sharifs think that the act of handing the keys of the republic to the DMG/PAS and the variety of civil service groups that so meekly prostrate before them is a winning strategy for 2018? If they do, they are essentially betting that the citizens of this country are happy to have their votes for local elected leaders belittled by the greater wisdom and omniscience of junior public servants of the DMG/PAS.

2017 is three days old, and already it is a tough year for democracy. Perhaps the PML-N will be able to convince some people that the bureaucracy is not actively engaged in undermining local democracy to accumulate as much power as possible. Perhaps those same people will be convinced that these little decisions – cumulatively – aren’t about centralising control of governance in the hands of a select few. Perhaps those very same people will be convinced that it is the civil-military divide that is causing such poor decisions to be made by those that wield the most power in this country.

The old wisdom however will certainly apply. You can fool some of the people all of the time, and can fool all of the people some of the time but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. Pakistan is a modern republic with a sophisticated electorate, not a medieval empire full of village idiots. Those trying to run it like its 1858 will be rejected like its 2018.

The writer is an analyst and

commentator.

www.mosharrafzaidi.com

