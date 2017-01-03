Things true & false

The war of words between Javed Hashmi and Imran Khan has given a revealing glimpse into the kind of mindset and tactics behind the notorious London-planned 2014 dharna. The elderly Hashmi, who left the PTI during the 2014 dharna, spilling quite a few beans and confirming what had already been claimed and speculated upon by many in the media, has once again said there were elements that wanted to engineer the elected government’s removal and have it replaced by Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, with the PTI sitting in the background. Imran’s own belief or illusion, according to Hashmi, was that the then Supreme Court would dissolve the assemblies and order new elections within 90 days, which the PTI would then win. Hashmi said that what led to his leaving the PTI was his eventual conviction that a conspiracy against institutions was in place. Imran Khan, has responded to Hashmi in typical derogatory style and we can expect Hashmi to be further subjected by the PTI to slander and abuse, as has been the case ever since he refused to go along with the dharna plan and as has been the case with just about everyone who is critical of the PTI within and outside the party. The truth is that there’s hardly anything new in the latest phase of this affair and the little that may be considered new can be seen with a bit of scepticism because of the time elapsed since the dharna. Hashmi, for his part, has said that he had so far refrained from directly attacking Imran but he might be compelled to say more now that Imran had openly joined the chorus of his PTI abusers. Though this may be understandable on a personal level, Hashmi should keep in mind that his version of the whole truth can be above question only when it does not come in instalments and when its release is not based on how insulted he feels. What might have deterred him in the past, we can also assume, is also the inconvenience of naming institutions and individuals the PTI leadership, in its fantasies, has unabashedly sought to imagine as its props to power. But no inconvenient truth has ever offered a rosy path.

Be that as it may, little doubt exists, even in the minds of PTI sympathisers, about the basic nature of what happened. What they choose to do with the truth is another matter. Imran and Qadri did meet in London and they were certainly hoping for a military intervention. Qadri’s rhetoric and Imran’s constant invocations of the umpire raising his finger along with much else that he said and did were an obvious plea for outside help. The implications of what was not only said but also done with abandon when the dharna was in place clearly is that a large political party was willing to undermine democracy if it could get the leadership the power it craves. The allegations of a grand conspiracy involving the government and the media to rig the last general elections, the incitement of violence, the storming of the Red Zone and the antics that followed it put at risk public and individual safety. And let’s not forget that lives were lost. The idea of a commission to investigate and expose the full truth behind what happened then is not inherently illogical. It is only naïve because it will not happen and many a ‘wise’ creatures in the country will, as is their wont, call for a what’s-done-is-done approach. But the most unfortunate result of the adventurism undertaken in 2014 has been and still is the denigration of institutions. False hopes and true opportunism has spared nothing and no one. One thing the PTI should rethink is its social media policy or ‘strategy’ of character assassination, whose latest target has been the new Supreme Court chief. It does not really have to abandon the norms not only of democracy but also of decency to become what it has still not become – a genuine political force.

