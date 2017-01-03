Promising start

There has been a promising re-start in the case involving the Panama leaks. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has not included himself on the new bench while three of the original five justices who were a part of the bench when the SC took up the matter in November last year will remain on the panel. The one judge removed from the original bench is due to retire on April 1. Had the case dragged on, keeping the judge on the bench would have required forming yet another bench. This should show how seriously the new chief justice is taking the case and should also give much needed continuity to the matter, especially if the case becomes prolonged. There had been growing controversy when the case was adjourned in December over whether to form a commission or allow the SC bench to reach a verdict in the matter. The PTI had threatened a boycott and mass protest should the bench decide to form a commission – something Imran Khan himself had earlier wanted. He has said his party would be willing to accept the verdict, whatever that verdict might be, and we can only hope that this time he will stick with what he has said in a change from the constant backtracking we have seen in the past.

Most legal observers are of the view that no substantive evidence of any kind has yet been produced indicating corrupt actions by the PM or his family members. This aspect was also commented on by the judges in previous hearings. The PTI’s lawyers now have an opportunity to make a more convincing case. The inclusion of two judges who were not previously part of the bench means the case will probably have to be heard afresh. The government side, too, will need to be better prepared to reconcile or justify statements the PM made in parliament which are seen to contradict those provided in the court. Saying the earlier statements were political makes no case. Both sides also need to avoid turning the case into an ugly spectacle, as they did with the previous bench. The needless personal insults and impugning of motives should be halted and the SC judgement accepted. We also hope the case will be conducted by the five judges as efficiently as possible. It is important this matter, which has already consumed over eight months, will be resolved so the business of governance continues at a time when it is badly needed.

