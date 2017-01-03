A deadly blanket

In 2016, Punjab witnessed the worst smog. Toxic smog is one of the leading causes of death. In the 1950s, the Great Smog of London killed at least 4,000 people in London. Similarly, in 2012, the fatal smog disrupted lives in China. In Punjab, dry weather and no rain made it difficult for the smog to subside.

Environmental experts have provided suggestions to combat smog. They have also provided the reasons of such high levels of smog. According to them, burning of agricultural waste stock on a large-scale is one of the reasons for toxic smog. The most important measure to combat the deadly smoke is tree plantation. Massive tree plantation drives must be carried out across the country to tackle the situation.

Ali Ahsan

Rawalpindi

