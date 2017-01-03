Remembering the humanitarian

January 1 marked the birthday of the greatest humanitarian, Abdul Sattar Edhi. Recognised worldwide as ‘the richest poor man’, the founder of Pakistan’s largest welfare organisation was a symbol of humanity.

The Edhi Foundation is currently being run by Edhi’s son, Faisal Edhi. The responsibility of running the world’s biggest welfare now rests on Faisal’s shoulders. He is reported to have said that donations have gone down since his father’s death. The foundation has done so much for the country therefore efforts should be made to strengthen it. People should play their part to carry Edhi’s legacy forward.

Muhammad Umar

Islamabad

