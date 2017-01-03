War on terror

The year 2016 reported a small decline in militant attacks. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there was 30 percent decrease in militant attacks and 28 percent reduction in resultant deaths. Furthermore, these attacks fell from 60 per month to 42 in 2016. However, Balochistan still remained the most affected region. In August 2016, militants wiped out almost an entire generation of lawyers in the Quetta Civil Hospital bombing.

The report on the Quetta carnage exposed the government’s failure in implementing NAP. In order to completely eliminate terrorism from the country, law-enforcement agencies need to change their approach to tackle the chronic problem of militancy.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

