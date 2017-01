The Syrian war has destroyed the whole region. The worst humanitarian crisis of our time, the war has displaced millions of Syrians. The silence of world is aggravating the situation.

Innocent children are dying, but we are silent. Are we still living in a civilised world? Before it gets too late, at least the Muslim world should unite and save the Syrians.

Maryam Naveed

Rawalpindi

