Karachi has now become home to the worst traffic jams. Daily traffic jams have disturbed the lives of commuters. The situation gets worse when some VIP is on a tour of the city. The traffic gets disrupted by VIP movements. Containers are placed on main roads and the traffic is diverted to alternative routes. This results in hours-long traffic jams. Often, ambulances are trapped in gridlocks, resulting in the death of patients.

Main arteries, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar. Stadium Road, etc are the most affected. What adds to the misery is the fact that only a few traffic officials manage the traffic flow. Due to lack of officials, some criminals take the advantage of the situation and loot families stuck in traffic. The Karachi traffic police department is requested to take some action in this regard and plan out a smooth traffic flow.

Majid Haider

Karachi

0



0







Stuck in traffic was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176283-Stuck-in-traffic/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Stuck in traffic" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176283-Stuck-in-traffic.