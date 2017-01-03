2016 – the good and the bad

The year 2016 had a mix of sweet and harsh memories. Some unfortunate events like the Bacha Khan University attack in Charsadda, the Gulshan Park suicide attack in Lahore and the Quetta carnage etc proved that the country is still exposed to internal threats. Moreover, the assassination of Amjad Sabri, the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi and the Havelian plane crash left the entire nation in mourning. The country’s political situation has a few good moments. The inauguration of the Gwadar Port turned the CPEC into reality. The Panama leaks case finally landed in the court after an intense internal political confrontation. And General Raheel Sharif retired from his position, with General Qamar Bajwa succeeding him as the COAS.

All in all, the year had its share of bad and good days. There were some victories and some failures. The failures should be taken as a lesson learnt for future ventures. It is never late to start a new beginning. Lessons should be learnt from past mistakes so situations can be handled more effectively and efficiently in the future. Only then will it be possible to make the new year better than the previous one. New challenges may lie ahead for the country, but they can be faced with strength and vigour.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore

0



0







