A scary situation

This refers to the article, ‘Year-end alarm bells’ (Jan 01), by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer says that foreigners are taking out more dollars from Pakistan than the dollars being invested into the country. Which kind of business strategy was employed in which the profit made was more than the investment itself? The situation is indeed scary and alarming. The writer also mentioned that the country’s imports are double than its exports. From July to November, the exports stood at $8.7 billion whereas during the same period, the imports stood at $17.3 billion.

This will keep happening till educated, knowledgeable, and experienced people who are experts in their respective fields are deputed to run the ministries. The exports are dwindling day by day but no action has been taken to improve the situation. No one knows how long this state of affairs will continue. The government should find out the reasons and take remedial measures to tackle the situation.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

*****

The article shows that the country is on the verge of financial insolvency, but the government claims that macro-economic stability has been achieved and the national economy is on the path towards further consolidation and turnover.

When the revenues collected by the government are insufficient to service even debt payment obligations, it means there is something terribly wrong with the country’s fiscal and economic policies. With the expected surge in international oil prices following the output cut agreed by oil producing countries, the country may be nearer to an economic collapse.

Huma Arif

Karachi

*****

Although the government claims that the country’s economy is growing, the official reports are just the opposite. Exports are in decline while imports are increasing. The textile sector is underperforming and tax evasion is on a rise. The government attempts to increase property tax were outweighed by the amnesty scheme. How will the economic growth be possible, if the main sectors of the country are in decline?

The government should supervise each sector in order to have real growth. Adequate funds should be distributed to all sectors. Reliance on foreign loans should be discouraged and exports should be increased for the economic growth.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

0



0







A scary situation was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176281-A-scary-situation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A scary situation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176281-A-scary-situation.