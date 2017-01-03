Sweet export

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the export of 225,000 tonnes of sugar from surplus stocks. The decision was taken after ascertaining that there would be 1.23 million metric tonnes of surplus sugar available in the country. The ECC further directed the Ministry of Commerce to ensure adequate checks and balances available to maintain the price stability in the domestic market at the current level. However, unlike the previous year no export rebate will be payable by the government to sugar exporters on such exports. Furthermore, only those mills will be allowed to export which have cleared outstanding dues of farmers relating to the last season and have started crushing at full capacity.

The millers are expected to produce 5.5 million tonnes sugar in the current season and the total inventories are likely to climb to 6.7 million tonnes. The country has been producing more sugar than it needs for the past four years and the trend is likely to continue. The country consumes five million tonnes of sugar a year, thus could easily export over one million tonnes this season even after stocking up for emergencies. In view of the above situation, it is hoped that the export of surplus stock of sugar will not only earn the much-needed foreign exchange for the country, but will also help clear farmers’ dues for the sugarcane sold to the mills.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

