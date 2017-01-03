LAHORE: The Chinese model of nutrient management system can enable Pakistan get optimal yields of the lesser agriculture land.

Dr Yuan Yongbing, vice president of Qingdao Agricultural University, said this in a meeting with Wang Zihai, president of the Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday.

A delegation led by Dr Yongbing also included Professor Shan Hu, Prof Zhu Jun and Dr Gao Ting. The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to introduce the Chinese nutrient management system in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The delegates said Pakistan being an agricultural country with vast arable lands is still unable to utilise its maximum potential, particularly due to the lack of modern infrastructure, conventional cultivation procedures and low-quality chemicals and fertilisers that badly affects the yield per hectare.

Dr Yongbing said that China has only 10 percent arable land and has the challenge to feed 20 percent of the world’s population. "With the help of nutrient management system devised by the Chinese agriculture research experts, we are able to get higher yields from minimum land," he added.

He informed about the utilisation of nonhazardous, eco-friendly and pesticide-free microbial compound fertilisers that are effectively used in China to enhance cultivation yield. Similar microbial fertilisers should be introduced in Pakistan to get maximum yield from the fields, he said. Dr Yongbing said that with the increase in population and the development of industrialisation and rapid urbanisation, China is expected to face huge demand-supply gap due to restricted agriculture resources.

Developing countries with agro-based economies could benefit from this situation by creating their stamp in agro-products, he said, adding that China is ready collaborating with Pakistan for providing all modern agriculture facilities, including equipment, experts and researchers.

