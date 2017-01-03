Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded dull trading on the first working day of the New Year on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said although very little business was recorded on the first working day of the New Year, trade would likely to increase in the coming days. The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 4,000 bales at Rs6,000/maund to Rs6,500/maund.

Mianwali’s 400 bales were sold at Rs6,000/maund, 600 bales of Faqirwali exchanged hands at Rs6,000/maund, 772 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs6,400/maund, while 2,000 bales of Sadiqabad exchanged hands at Rs6,500/maund. No transaction was recorded from Sindh.

0



0







Cotton dull was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176270-Cotton-dull/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton dull" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176270-Cotton-dull.