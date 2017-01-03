SYDNEY: US wheat futures rose, as a weaker dollar lent support to prices, though the grain was poised to post record annual losses of more than 13 percent due to record global production.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.19 percent to $4.05-1/2 a bushel by 0222 GMT after closing up 0.8 percent in the previous session. But wheat is down more than 13 percent during 2016, the fourth straight annual loss.

"The world has produced a lot of wheat and that has been reflected in prices during 2016," said Nathan Cattle, managing director, Clear Grain Exchange.

“Looking to next year, it is hard to see those supplies dwindle but consumption is expected to be at an all-time high so any supply shock could reverse the recent trend.” The US Department of Agriculture earlier this month raised its forecast for global wheat production during the 2016/17 season to a record 712 million tonnes.

With sluggish demand, the USDA said more than 240 million tonnes of wheat will remain unused at the end of the year.

