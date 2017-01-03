LAHORE: Pakistan has exported 2.492 million metric tons of sugar during the last five years (2011-15) and raked in $1.2 billion in foreign exchange, which could have been effectively multiplied if sustainable, as well as favourable policies were in place.

According to official documents of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, the sugar industry has urged the government to devise long-term policies in order to create a permanent demand, as well as presence of Pakistani sugar in the international market.

The data shows the industry exported 293,541 metric tons of the commodity during 2015/16 against the allowed quantity of 500,000 metric tons. The industry was unable to export the permitted quantity as the permission was granted after the crushing season. Besides, the export actually started in January 2016 because the implementation on the decision ran into many unnecessary bureaucratic hiccups along with its international marketing.

According to millers, technically, an active window of only 90 days was available to the industry to export 500,000 metric tons of sugar, out of which only the aforementioned quantity was exported.

“If the industry was given a go-ahead in time, it could have exported the whole assigned quota of surplus sugar,” one of the industry officials said. This year, the sugar industry again aims to export 500,000 metric tons, but the government has reduced the quantity to 225,000 metric tons till March 30, 2017.

“We suggested the government to review the stock position after March 30 2017 as the crushing season will come to an end by then and make decisions accordingly by holding sufficient buffer stock in country”, another industry official said adding it will make room for the industry to create Pakistani sugar’s demand in the international market.

According to the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB), the total area under cultivation and crop productivity of sugarcane has seen an increase. The cultivation area has grown from 1,13,000 to 1,22,700 hectares while crop productivity by 10 percent to 71 million tons from 64 million tons previously.

The last season closed with sugar surplus of 10,62,500 tons, while the government after maintaining necessary buffer stocks has permitted export of only 225,000 tons sugar. According to the SAB forecast, almost 5.4 million tons of sugar is likely to be produced in the ongoing sugarcane crushing season and if we add this year’s surplus to it then a total of 6.6 million tons of sugar will be available in the stock. The total annual domestic consumption is around 5.1 million metric tons and the surplus will accumulate to 1.5 million tons.

Keeping SAB data in view, the industry has sought permission to export 500,000 metric tons of sugar and suggested the government to review the decision of 225,000 metric tons after March 30, 2017.

The stakeholders believe it was due to the government’s industry-friendly decisions the sugar prices remained stable as no volatility was recorded in the market during the last five years. According to Federal Bureau of Statistics, average sugar price in the country during the last year was around 63 per kg.

