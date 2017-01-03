KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched monitoring of sugar mills in order to plug revenue leakages, sources said on Monday.

Sources in the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi said that at least 15 sugar mills in Sindh have been identified where tax officials have been deputed for collecting data of production and sales.

The sources said that the FBR received information that the sugar mills were evading sales tax by suppressing production and sales. Sugar sector remains priority for the FBR as far as revenue collection is concerned, the sources said, adding that the tax officials will assess and compare the data provided by the deputed tax staff and the declared production and sales data by the mills.

“The unit will take action in case irregularities were found in tax records provided by the sugar mills,” an official said. The sugar mills will make payment of sales tax by January 15 for the month of December and file their monthly statement by January 18 for the last month.

The sources said that the officials at the premises of the sugar mills had been deputed under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. Under this section, the FBR or a chief commissioner or a commissioner of the Inland Revenue is authorised to post officer of the Inland Revenue to the premises of a registered person to monitor production, sale of taxable goods and the stocks position.

0



0







FBR monitoring sugar mills to plug revenue leakages was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176259-FBR-monitoring-sugar-mills-to-plug-revenue-leakages/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FBR monitoring sugar mills to plug revenue leakages" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176259-FBR-monitoring-sugar-mills-to-plug-revenue-leakages.