ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government is determined to promote digitalisation across the country to increase outreach and enhance access to financial services for sustainable development.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony between Universal Service Fund (USF) and the Ministry of Information Technology for laying optic fibre at Awaran and Lasbela areas of Balochistan, he said the government is working for technical and financial inclusion to provide better services to the people across the country.

It was due to effective policies of the government that the economy has turned around within a short period of two-and-a-half years, while special focus has been put on energy projects to end load-shedding, he added.

The finance minister said due to the government’s prudent policies, Pakistan’s economy moved from negative to stable and then to positive ranking. The national exchequer earned as many as Rs160 billion through six transparent auctions of the telecom spectrums, he said, adding that the earning from the spectrum was expected to reach Rs200 billion.

Earlier, only Rs50 billion were estimated from the auction of the telecommunication spectrum; however, with diligence and transparent mechanism there had been multifold increase in the earnings, Dar added.

He reiterated the government's resolve to provide internet and mobile access across the country, adding even the remote areas would also be covered in the network to promote digitalisation. Villages with the population of even 100 people would also be covered under the network, the minister added.

Although, it was not financially viable, providing these services and facilities to

the common people was the duty of the government, he added. The finance minister said the government has been focusing to build infrastructure; therefore, it is focusing on developing telecommunication, highways and railways to ensure proper connectivity.

For the sake of better connectivity, the government has kick-started Multan-Sukkhar project despite the fact that it was not financially viable, Dar added. The dream of being among 18 biggest economies by 2050 could be materialised much before the time as had been done in the case of macroeconomic stability, which was targeted in five years, but achieved in just two-and-half years.

The merger of all stock exchanges of Pakistan into Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on January 11, 2016 is bearing fruits, as it has been declared 5th fastest performing exchange now, he added.

Dar said that due to the untiring efforts of the government load-shedding has been curtailed to three hours in cities and four hours in rural areas, adding that the energy crisis will be overcome by 2018.

Earlier Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman gave a detailed presentation on the overall performance of the telecommunication sector.

