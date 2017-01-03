ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation witnessed an increase of 3.7 percent during December 2016 as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

On month-on-month basis, inflation decreased 0.7 percent in December 2016 as compared to November 2016, data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed on Monday.

Average CPI-based inflation during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year increased 3.88 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The core inflation measured by nonfood, nonenergy CPI increased 5.2 percent on year-on-year basis in December 2016 as compared to the increase of 5.3 percent in the previous month

and 4.1 percent in December 2015.

The core inflation measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean CPI (Core Trimmed) also increased 3.7 percent on year-on-year basis in December as compared to 3.8 percent in November and 2.7 percent in December 2015.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) increased 0.6 percent in December 2016 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year. Similarly, the Wholesale Price Index inflation on year-on-year basis also increased 3.1 percent in the period under review as compared to the same month of the last financial year.

Top food items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the last month included eggs, tea, cigarettes, gram whole, fish, gram, flour and vegetable ghee. The items, which registered decrease in their average prices included potatoes, fresh vegetables, sugar, chicken, gur, pulse mash, tomatoes, onion, pulse masoor and pulse moong. The nonfood items with increasing trend included motor fuel, kerosene, tailoring, woolen cloth, newspaper, firewood and medical equipment.

