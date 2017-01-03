PSX enters 2017 with bullish trend, surpasses 48,000 mark

KARACHI: Pakistan shares’ market continued its bullish trend on Monday, the first working day of 2017, as the index witnessed induction of 433.31 points to surpass the 48,000 mark, amid institutional buying, dealers said.

“The stocks closed bullish amid institutional interest in fertilisers, banking and oil scrips on investor speculations ahead of the earnings season,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said.

Trade remained high in the second- and third-tier stocks. “Rising urea prices, higher global crude prices and speculations on yearend payouts in the banking sector played a catalytic role in the record closing,” he said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed up 433.31 points, or 0.91 percent, to an all-time high index of 48,240.28 points against 47,806.97 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 48,356.69 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 47,791.24 points. KSE-30 Index also increased 292.57 points to 26,144.28 points against 25,851.71 points.

Turnover; however, fell by 11 million shares to 376.68 million against 387.30 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs18.75 billion from Rs18.87 billion, while market capitalisation expanded to Rs9.71 trillion against Rs9.62 trillion.

Of the 423 active companies in the session, 258 closed in the positive territory, 145 in the negative zone, while 20 remained unchanged. Faisal Bilwani, an analyst at Elixir Securities, said: “Equities welcomed the New Year with fireworks, as benchmark KSE-100 Index galloped past 48,000 to a new record high.”

Fertilisers provided early support, as they came in the limelight over positive news of confirmation of reduction in gas prices; Fauji Fertilizer (up 3 percent) is recording most volumes since July last year.

Oil marketing companies also attracted attention, as Pakistan State Oil (up 2.4 percent) closed positive, while Hascol Petroleum (up 5 percent) hit the upper price limit on the bets of inventory gains in the wake of rising global crude prices.

Engro Foods (up 5 percent) maintained its winning streak to close at a new record high above Rs200/share, as investors place bets post-recent acquisition by the Dutch food manufacturer. Steel makers, Amreli Steel (up 4.8 percent), Crescent Steel (up 4.6 percent) and Mughal Iron and Steel (up 4.5 percent) also closed at their respective upper price limits, as investors bought on infrastructure story.

Moreover, midday announcement of inflation reading that came in significantly lower than expectations at 3.7 percent year-on-year for December 2016 also helped and aided to the ride.

“We see current momentum and strong domestic liquidity to help the benchmark KSE-100 log further gains despite chartists seeing correction due to overbought indicators,” Bilwani added.

Highest increase was recorded in the shares of Wyeth Pakistan Ltd, which rose by Rs183.50 to Rs4,905.25/share; followed by Nestle Pakistan that increased by Rs137.50 to Rs9,137.50/ share. Major decline was witnessed in the shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs264.37 to Rs8,499.99/share; followed by Bhanero Textile that decreased by Rs30 to Rs760/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in the stocks of K-Electric, Dost Steels Ltd, Summit Bank, Bank of Punjab, Pak Elektron, Aisha Steel Mill, Fauji Cement, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Engro Polymer and Dewan Cement.

K-Electric remained the volume leader with 43.80 million shares on an increase of 15 paisas to Rs9.52/share; followed by Dost Steels Ltd with 31.52 million shares on an increase of Re1 to Rs13.12/share.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts dropped to 51.76 million from 131 million shares traded in the previous session.

