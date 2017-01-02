KHAR: A member of the Levies force was killed in a roadside blast in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the Levies man identified as Delawar Khan was on his way for duty in Neg Banda in Mamond tehsil when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the roadside went off.

He was caught in the blast and was killed on the spot. His funeral prayer was offered at the Civil Colony in Khar. He was laid to rest with state honours.

Security forces launched a search operation after the incident in the area and arrested several suspects.

