Let’s have mental, illegal drug tests, Hashmi tells Imran

MULTAN: Veteran politician Javed Hashmi on Sunday termed Imran Khan’s statement regarding his mental health sad, saying if he had not been in the right mental state, then both he and the PTI chief should undergo mental and dope (illegal drug) tests.

Hashmi said Imran would not speak in front of him. He said a board should be formed for conducting mental and dope tests of him and Imran.

Hashmi said he would secure 100 per cent marks but Imran would not pass the test, adding that doctors would declare Imran mentally sick and people would get rid of him.

Talking to media persons, he said he had told Imran that the PTI would win 40 to 45 seats, adding that Imran was frustrated for not securing votes in the 2013 elections and brought the nation to the brink of destruction.

Hashmi reiterated his claim about Imran prophesizing imposition of judicial martial law in 2014.

He said for two years, PTI’s media cell was abusing him and “now Imran has come out in the field against me”.

Hashmi said Shah Mehmood Qureshi, presiding over a PTI parliamentary meeting, said that there was no rigging in Punjab.

The senior politician said he asked Jehangir Tareen why the umpire was not raising his finger to which the reply was “we could not fulfill the commitment to bring 0.5 million people and therefore the umpire is not raising the finger”.

He said Imran was briefed by a person associated with Rashid Qureshi that Nawaz Sharif would not submit his resignation.

Hashmi added that in 1999, Lt-Gen Mehmood went to the PM House and asked Nawaz to sign the resignation letter and dissolve the assemblies but he refused.

On being asked about the consequences, Lt-Gen Mehmood showed his pistol. Nawaz asked him whether he would kill him to which the reply was “I will”. Then Nawaz said, “Kill me then”.

Hashmi said Imran should respond to his questions with arguments. He added that Pakistan Army was not involved in the episode but some disgruntled elements in the military wanted to see Gen Raheel Sharif failed and used Imran to destroy the parliamentary system.

He said these disgruntled elements were going to retire after three months, adding that he had asked Gen Raheel to court martial them.

