39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

15 foreigners among the dead; attacker entered club after killing a cop and civilian; manhunt begins for assailant; President Erdogan says Turkey will never bow to threat; world condemns attack

ISTANBUL: Thirty-nine people, including 15 foreigners, were killed on Sunday when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub here where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

As police launched a dragnet for the assailant, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the carnage sought to sow chaos and undermine peace, but that Turkey would never bow to the threat.

”Turkey would deploy every means to fight terror organisations and the countries supporting them,” Erdogan said, without giving details on which groups or nations he was referring to.

The shooting spree at the waterside Reina nightclub was unleashed when 2017 was just 75 minutes old in Turkey.

The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the club entrance and then went on the rampage inside where up to 700 people were ringing in the New Year.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker had escaped and was now the target of a major manhunt, expressing hope the suspect "would be captured soon".

He said of 20 victims identified so far, 15 were foreigners and five were Turks. Another 65 people were being treated in hospital.

Many revellers jumped into the water in panic. Dogan news agency said the gunman was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Soylu said the gunman had arrived with a gun concealed underneath an overcoat but subsequently exited the venue wearing a different garment.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.

Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya indicated there were many Arabs among the wounded.

Jordan said three of its nationals were killed while the Tunisian foreign ministry said two Tunisians lost their lives.

An Israeli woman was killed and another injured, Israel's foreign ministry said.

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker "targeted innocent people who had only come here to celebrate the New Year and have fun".

Television pictures showed party-goers -- including men in suits and women in cocktail dresses -- emerging from the nightclub in a state of shock.

The attack evoked memories of the November 2015 carnage in Paris when Islamic State jihadists went on a gun and bombing rampage on nightspots in the French capital, killing 130 people including 90 at the Bataclan concert hall.

In Istanbul, at least 17,000 police officers had been deployed and some, as is customary in Turkey, dressed themselves as Santa Claus as cover, according to television reports.

"Just as we were settling down, by the door there was a lot of dust and smoke. Gunshots rang out," witness Sefa Boydas, a professional footballer, told AFP. "When I was walking, people were walking on top of people."

Religious affairs agency Diyanet condemned the attack, saying the fact it took place in a nightclub "was no different to it being in a market or place of worship".

The United States, France and Pakistan voiced outrage at Sunday’s attack and said they stood alongside their Nato ally in its fight against terror. German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned "an inhumane, sneaky attack on people who wanted to celebrate" while Pope Francis condemned the shooting in his New Year message.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack and said Pakistani people shared the grief of Turkish people and stood by them in this most painful time.

“Terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace,” he said.

He said Pakistan itself had suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.

