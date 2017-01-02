LONDON: Despite the fact that most people spend January 1 fighting off hangovers and sleeping, research has revealed that today is actually the most dangerous day of the year.

A study conducted by the University of California collected data and found that deaths spike for the two weeks around Christmas and the New Year. Overall the research found that the day you're most likely to die of natural causes is the first of the new year, January 1, said a study report published in Daily Mail.

To determine this, the researchers examined death certificates issued over a period of 25 years in the US. Many studies had already determined an increase in deaths related to self harm, accidents, and homicide around the holidays, but none relating to natural causes of death.

Natural causes are determined to be people dying of illness, old age and disease, but not from accidents or homicide. The study authors therefore investigated and found a significant trend, with 5 per cent more people dying on January 1 from natural causes than on any other day.

While this fact was easily established with data, the reason why this occurs is unknown. “This pattern turns up in every natural cause of death, but not for external causes like auto accidents,” one of the authors, David Phillips, told the Washington Post.

“It's hard to understand why that would be.”

While the conclusion of the study recommended more research be done in the area, to date no more findings have been published. “It's not only a mystery, but a mystery that people haven't even tried to engage with,” Phillips said, confirming that he is not aware of any further research on the topic.

The moral of the story is if you're feeling unwell on New Year's Day, especially if you are suffering from an illness, maybe get yourself to a hospital, just in case.

