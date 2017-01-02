Kurram Tangi Dam a matter of life and death for KP’s southern districts: Saifullah

Kurram Tangi Dam on the Kurram River to irrigate 84,380 acres and

to have hydropower generation capacity of 83.4MWs

ISLAMABAD: Kurram Tangi Dam is matter of life and death for Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak and nearby Waziristan area, but some politicians are trying to sabotage this project for their wasted interest, said former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef is going to inaugurate Kurram Tangi Dam on January 5 but now some people have started campaign against this project for which our family is fighting for last around 20 years, I don’t why,” said the former federal minister.

He said Kurram Tangi Dam is a significant project for socio-economic uplift of the people of the far flung areas of Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the project management to make it sure that the project is completed within stipulated timeframe.

Kurram Tangi Dam is planned dam on the Kurram River in Bannu and North Waziristan Agency.

It will irrigate a command area of 84,380 acres and will have hydro-power generation capacity of 83.4 MW. The dam will also supplement 278,000 acres of existing system of Civil and Marwat Canals.

Wapda will complete the project in two stages. Stage-I will be completed in about three years. On completion of the stage-I, more than 16,000 acres of land will be irrigated, while about 18MW of electricity will also be generated. Commending the government’s decision to launch work on the first phase of Kurrum Tangi dam project, he said that the project is vital for the development of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the dam had been the longstanding demand of the area people. “Senior parliamentarian and my elder brother Humayun Saifullah Khan began making efforts two decades ago aimed at constructing the Kurram Tangi dam to bring a green revolution in the southern belt of KP,” the former federal minister claimed.

He termed the dam a project of national importance and said that it would change the fate of the poor people for the better.

Salim Saifullah Khan asked the tribesmen of North Waziristan Agency to not oppose the project as it would also bring development to their militancy-hit tribal district.

He said like residents of settled districts the tribal people would also reap the fruits of the dam.He said that the residents of southern districts and adjacent tribal regions would get rid of the problems of water scarcity for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The former federal minister revealed that the dam would also generate 84 megawatt electricity which would help overcome power crisis and electricity related problems in the entire region. “The dam will boost socioeconomic activities and raise the living standard of people by alleviating poverty and eliminating their deprivations,” he added.

Salim Saifullah Khan demanded of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to announce a mega uplift package for the southern districts of KP so that backwardness and deprivations of people could be removed.

