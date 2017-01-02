Islamabad: The residents of Ashraf Town in Pindorian area are distressed at the flooding of their streets by sewage.

Many of them complained that dirty water had entered their premises damaging building, furniture, electronic appliances and other valuable goods.

“Every time, the rainy season comes, the nullah of our locality overflows inundating the homes, including mine located in the Bilal Masjid Street. However, things are the most awful this time around as the dirty water of nullah continues to clog the streets despite the passage of the monsoon season long ago,” housewife Safia Bibi told ‘The News’. She said the streets were unpassable due to stagnant water.

Another local resident talked about repeated requests to the civic agency to drain the sewage out. He said that CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who was the overall in-charge of the city’s sanitation service.

