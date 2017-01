LAHORE: The Lahore police arrested 11 persons on charges of wheelie-doing, impounded 1,341 bikes and registered 10 cases against wheelie-doing on the New Year Night. Meanwhile, the Shahdara police arrested seven persons on charges of firing in the air and vandalism. The arrested persons included Shafqat, Zubair, Umair and Nasir.

