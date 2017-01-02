Crime in 2016

LAHORE: Lahore police registered total 82,871 cases in 2016 as compared to 83,372 cases registered in 2015.

According to a spokesman for the police, 70 cases of dacoity-cum-murder, five of kidnapping for ransom, 369 of murder, 16 of more than one murder, 19 of car snatching, 3,028 of robberies, 748 of car lifting and 478 of bike snatching, 4,027 of bike lifting, 410 of other vehicles’ lifting and 23 cases of other vehicles’ snatching were reported in 2016.

