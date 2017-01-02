Greets LG heads on taking oath; assures complete support

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen of district councils on taking oath of their offices and said that local governments are an effective system of solving the problems of the masses at the local level.

He said that local governments would start functioning from January 2, 2017, in the province and activation of this system would help solve the problems of the people at lower level and the process of development would speedily be forwarded. He said that local governments were being empowered while decision had been taken to give them financial autonomy under Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016.

Accountability is also necessary along with powers and responsibilities, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said that 44 percent increase had been made in the funds of local governments as compared to previous year. He expressed the hope that local government representatives would work hard for serving the people.

He said it was demand of the office of heads and representatives of local governments to sacrifice their comfort for the people and only serve the masses. He assured his full support to the local government representatives. He said that PML-N government was writing a new chapter of transparency and hard work and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of selfless service to the people would be continued.

