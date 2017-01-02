Says political, military leadership laid foundation of stable, peaceful,

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the people of Pakistan on New Year.

In his message, the chief minister said that 2016 proved to be the year of achievements for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan displayed outstanding performance in different sectors during the last year. He said that success in the war against terrorism and economic stability were appreciated at the international level.

Similarly, corruption has reduced substantially in the country, he added. He said that 2017 would be the year of completion of CPEC projects. He said that political and military leadership had jointly laid the foundation of stable, peaceful and economically strong Pakistan in 2016. He said that Pakistan of today was stronger, peaceful and developed as compared to the previous year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that 2017 was year of progress, prosperity of Pakistan, strengthening of economy and completion of development projects.

He said, “We have to move forward with the determination of reformation in future while learning a lesson from past negligence.” He prayed may 2017 prove to be a year of socio-economic progress and prosperity for all the countrymen.

