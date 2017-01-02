LAHORE: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said the OPC emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. The commission is working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints have already been redressed. This has given confidence to the expats.

He said the OPC was playing a very pivotal role in redressing different issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis with regard to the Punjab government. They can, anytime, contact OPC for the solution of their complaints relating to the government agencies in the Punjab. He stated that OPC developed a state-of-the-art IT based system and through this system, complaints were referred to the departments concerned to proceed. This has been done on the special instructions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he said, adding that OPC monitored the whole process electronically to ensure that redress was done well in time.

Afzaal Bhatti said the district overseas committees were also playing an active role in settling the issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots. Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of OPC is to provide them an effective and useful platform for resolving their problems, he concluded.

