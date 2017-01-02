Print Story
X
-
Three killed in Lahore road accidentsJanuary 02, 2017Print : National
LAHORE: Three persons, including a child were killed in different roadside accidents here on Sunday.
A 22-year-old youth was killed by a speeding truck in the Badami Bagh area. The victim identified as Hassan was on his way on a bike when a truck ran over him, resulting into his instant death. Meanwhile, a three-year-old child was killed by a speeding car in the Chuhng area. It was reported that the boy was playing when a speeding car hit him, resulting into his death. Yet in another incident, a man died and two others got injuries when a recklessly driven pickup hit a bike, as a result of which, one man died and two others received injuries.