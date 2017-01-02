Rawalpindi: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that ceasefire in Syria is a good omen.

Greater Israel plan is behind the destruction of Iraq, Yemen and Libya, says a press release.

After Soviet Union’s defeat, America has become world’s god and it has shattered almost half of the world. Muslim countries had to suffer more for making America the only super power. It has to withdraw first time from Syria after landing of Russian forces there.

The Satan’s sympathisers are getting upset after the dreadful defeat of terrorists on the last front in Aleppo. Instead of wasting their energy to over each other, the Muslims rulers should unite against the combined enemy. These views were expressed by him while addressing the organisers of Majalis and Azadaran who called on him here at the head of Syed Fayyaz Hussain Kazmi and Zamir Hussain Kazmi.

