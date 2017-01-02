ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday asked the government to take steps to enhance production of edible oil in the country to improve its usage and save oil import bill.

Growers should be insulated from victimisation of middlemen and industrialists while production of quality product should be ensured, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

In a statement issued here today, he said that growers of oil seed are on the mercy of middlemen and industrial sector which has resulted in lack of interest in growers which is not in the national interest.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said the government should announce incentives for growers to gradually become self-sufficient in edible oil production that will help country save over two billion dollars annually.

Pakistan for self-sustaining in edible oil production for thirteen years but exploitation of farmers resulted in imports which continue to grow to become threat for foreign exchange reserves, he said.

He informed that farmers of different oilseeds are at the mercy of middlemen which is the biggest reason behind lack of interest by growers while self-reliance requires increasing land under cultivation, support price, incentives, latest varieties of seed and preference to the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan over all other areas.

The business leader also demanded enhanced research and development, subsidy on inputs, interest-free loans, employing better technology, and improving capacity of grinding mills.

Pakistan per capita consumption stands at 12-13 litres which is increasing by three percent annually while primitive grinding process result in wastage of two lakh tones of cotton seed.

Focus on local production, establishing new refineries and better functioning of the extraction industry can help improve situation, create a million jobs and improve forex reserves, he said.

0



0







ICST urges govt to enhance production of edible oil was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176163-ICST-urges-govt-to-enhance-production-of-edible-oil/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ICST urges govt to enhance production of edible oil" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176163-ICST-urges-govt-to-enhance-production-of-edible-oil.