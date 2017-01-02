Islamabad: Having remained closed for a week on account of the annual winter vacation, Islamabad’s government schools and colleges are reopening today (Monday).

However, the city’s privately-owned educational institutions will keep their campuses closed for the two-week winter break until Jan 6.

In fact, the winter vacations were announced from Dec 26 (Monday) to Dec 30 (Friday) but since Dec 31 and Jan 1 make the weekend, the schools are to resume classes on Jan 2 (Monday). Islamabad’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 are overseen by the Federal Directorate of Education. In the adjoining Rawalpindi city, too, educational institutions will reopen today (Monday) after the winter vacation that lasted from Dec 26 to Jan 1.

