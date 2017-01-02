Shujaat wants political parties, people’s alliance

PML-Q future alliances

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that time is approaching and it will come when other parties and people will enter into alliance with PML-Q.

Office-bearers and senior lawyers of various bar associations, including presidents and general secretaries of five district bars of South Punjab called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Sunday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

Talking to reporters on this occasion and replying to a question regarding future electoral alliance of the political parties, he said that year 2017 is very important for Pakistan, the country is faced with internal and external difficulties, pray to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings on Pakistan.

He said judiciary should not be dragged in politics; it takes decisions according to its conscious and should do that.

Responding to a question, he said he had not heard about judicial martial law nor there was possibility of that, opposition grand alliance would materialise only in case when all parties would agree on one point agenda, in the next elections PML-Q will put up its candidates everywhere and other parties will seek our cooperation.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that in 2008, our popularity and voters were more than N-League and PPP, General Kayani conspired and gave our members to PML-N, in 2013 Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also did that, even then magic wand was put into action against us, whereas "kheer" was eaten by PML-N which he is now unable to digest.

Replying to a question, he said if Supreme Court convicts the PM peace will not be disturbed at all.

He said process of re-organisation of the party was practically in progress, after Sindh Ch Shujaat Hussain will now visit Balochistan and he himself is starting visiting all districts of Punjab, re-organisation work will be completed in four months, we have done planning for competing with other parties.

He said "lawa" of hatred was gathering in the people for last nine years and it was now coming out, what we had done for the people in five years N-League or no other party can compete with that, people are remembering us and our works.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said there was fraud in every work of N-League, local governments elections were held on the order of the Supreme Court but it was delayed by one year, despite majority in the local governments the chief minister has restored 150-year old Britons LG system because he was not ready to give power of a peon to anyone as such he will also not give powers to the local governments representatives, all powers, including budget have been given to DCs, ministers also do not have any power, despite Kissan Package the farmers, the ministers and like them LG representatives are also running around, LG funds, health and education are being wasted on dollar making train and show-off projects, blood of the people is being squeezed.

Those who joined the party, including District Bar Bahawalnagar President Ch Zulfiqar Ahmad Bajwa, General Secretary Masood alias Wattoo, Finance Secretary Ejaz Amin Baloch, Fort Abbas Bar President Muhammad Parvez Bajwa and General Secretary Shahid Hussain Ghullu, General Secretary Shujabad bar Malik Kashif Wattoo, Ahmad Naseem Qureshi, Altaf Hussain, Fazal Akbar Sahotra, General Secretary Haroonabad bar Iftikhar Warraich, Ahsan Qureshi, Shahid Hassan, Ahmad Naeem Qureshi, Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, Rashed Muhammad Warraich, Rafaqat Ali, Shahid Bashir Cheema, Sajid Mahmood Warraich, Ch Khalid Javed, Nasir Ramzan, and Muslim League Glasgow leader Shabbir Shah were also present during the press conference.

