LAHORE: Farmer-driven proposals for collaborative research between the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and Buffalo Research Institute have been finalised after thorough discussions in a meeting.

The meeting was held in continuation of series of meetings conducted among Buffalo Breeders Association and scientists of respective fields.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department Secretary Nasim Sadiq and UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and finalised the research work proposed for the year 2017.

Nasim Sadiq emphasised that the research should address the issues of poor farmers and provide guidelines for production improvement of local breeds.

He said the L&DD Department was aggressively targeting the issue of foot and mouth disease (FMD) virus by a massive vaccination programme in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and the UVAS.

