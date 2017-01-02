LONDON/SRINAGAR: The British government has taken up the issue of using pellet guns in Occupied Kashmir with India.

Baroness Anelay of St. John’s the Foreign and Commonwealth Office stated while responding to a volley of written questions submitted by House of Lords member Lord Nazir Ahmed.

Lord Ahmed has asked what assessment the government has made of reports on the use of high-powered pellet guns against protesters in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces and what representations they have made to the government of India regarding this issue.

Baroness Anelay said that the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Alok Sharma discussed the use of pellet guns and alternative methods of crowd control in Occupied Kashmir with the Indian government’s representatives in October.

The UK abides by its commitments under international law and expects all countries to comply with their international legal obligations, said Anelay. “We engage with India on human rights matters and will continue to work collaboratively on the promotion and protection of human rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq terming as realistic the statement of Pakistan that Kashmir remains the main cause of confrontations between New Delhi and Islamabad has urged India to respond positively to the Pakistan’s dialogue offer.

A spokesman for the Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar said Indian leadership for the betterment of millions of people of South Asia should positively respond to Islamabad’s dialogue offer to resolve the 70-year-old dispute between the two countries by reaching at a long lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Asking India to give up its stubbornness and obduracy the spokesman said, ”The time has come that measures should be taken for the long lasting resolution of Kashmir dispute as the issue is the main cause of confrontation between the two nuclear armed neighbours and thinking of settling other disputes without resolving Kashmir amounted to live in a make believe world.

He flayed the arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik from Pulwama area and later his detention at Central Jail Srinagar. The spokesman said, “Using black laws against resistance leaders has become the norm of the puppet regime which often talks of respecting democratic norms and laws but has unleashed dictatorship in the guise of democracy such aggressive tactics are never going to cow down the resistance leaders into submission.”

