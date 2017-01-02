PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-(PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has termed the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a good omen and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has at last realised the importance of the project.

Talking to the PML-N social media team for Peshawar division at his residence here on Sunday, he said their party under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been striving to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity. He said the mega projects launched by the federal government including the mega-billion CPEC would usher in a new era of development and change the life of the people.

Criticising the PTI chief for issuing insulting statements and levelling baseless allegations, he said this had become a habit of Imran Khan who was known as a master of ‘U-turns’.

He said the people had become fed up with those holding dharnas and protests in the name of ehtesab and Panama Papers Leaks in a bid to hide their own corruption. “They point finger at others but had kept silence over the scandals like Khyber Bank Leaks,” he argued.

Welcoming the formation of the new Supreme Court bench on the Panama Papers case, Amir Muqam said Imran Khan should produce the evidence before the judges instead of wasting precious time of the apex court. He said the PTI chief should refrain from making allegations against institutions like the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Pointing out that the social media had gained importance, he asked the PML-N social media team to bring facts to light unlike the PTI’s wrong propaganda and news based on assumption.

He also distributed copies of the notification of appointment to the social media team.

0



0







Amir Muqam says PTI has at last realised CPEC importance was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176137-Amir-Muqam-says-PTI-has-at-last-realised-CPEC-importance/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Amir Muqam says PTI has at last realised CPEC importance" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176137-Amir-Muqam-says-PTI-has-at-last-realised-CPEC-importance.