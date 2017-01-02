Print Story
X
-
Training camps planned for boy scoutsJanuary 02, 2017Print : Peshawar
LAKKI MARWAT: The Boy Scouts Association has decided to promote scouting activities in state-run schools and hold training camps for boy scouts.
The decisions were taken at a meeting held at the Government High School No-2, Lakki City on Sunday. Assistant District Officer Nisar Muhammad, who also holds the office of district scout secretary, chaired the meeting.
Those in the meeting decided that the scout units at school level would be registered with the District Boy Scouts Association. Refresher courses would also be arranged for scout leaders at the local level.