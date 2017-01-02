JI polls elect presidents, general secretaries of youth wing

PESHAWAR: Jamat-Islami (JI) on Sunday held polls in 437 union councils of 24 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to elect presidents and general secretaries of the youth wing.

A total of 3,900 candidates contested for the offices of president and general secretary in 437 union councils all over the province. This was for the first time that polls were held to elect leaders of the youth from the local level.

Thousands of members of the party turned up at polling stations and polled their vote for the favourite candidates. The party had appointed election commissioners at the district level to hold the polls.

Provincial Amir of the party Mushtaq Ahmad visited the polling station at Shahj Bagh and other places and observed the polling process.

He added that JI would provide dedicated and honest leadership to pull the country out of economic and social crises. He added that the new leadership will work against corruption.

Former MNAs Sabir Awan and Shabbir Ahmad also visited polling stations in Khalisa, Chamkani and other areas of Peshawar to observe the polling process.

TIMERGARA: The election process of the Youth Wing of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) at the union council level completed here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, JI Lower Dir chapter chief Maulana Asadullah said that over 26,000 youth were registered for the polling.

