MNA seeks probe into death of kidsJanuary 02, 2017Print : Peshawar
BARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Khan Afridi has asked the government to form an impartial committee to probe the deaths of kids in Bara and Landikotal tehsils in Khyber Agency.
Talking to reporters here on Sunday, the MNA said that the Health Department relevant official should be held accountable.
He expressed concern over the mysterious death of the innocent children in the recent week.
“We will raise the issue with the high-ups. There will be no compromise with the Health Department of the Khyber Agency about this issue,” he added.